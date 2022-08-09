'Massive grief' | Brits in Denver react to death of Queen Elizabeth

Despite her age and struggles with ill health, the monarch's death came as a shock to a pair of women who organize events for the ex-pat community.

LITTLETON, Colo. — Sitting in their real estate office in downtown Littleton, home felt especially far away today for Julie Reddington and Nicky Fleming.

The two friends organize events for British ex-pats living in the Denver metro area. Previously they've held tea parties and celebrated jubilees and royal weddings.

On Thursday, they had gathered for an interview about the news the queen had fallen seriously ill. While speaking to a reporter, they learned she died.

"Her time has come," Fleming said sadly. "That's horrendous. She served the country so well."

Queen Elizabeth was the only monarch they -- and most people alive today -- have ever known. "She's always been the constant role model and figurehead for the UK," Reddington said.

Within seconds of the Royal Family's announcement, their phones began to vibrate with the news of Elizabeth's death. A client texted Reddington "I've just heard the news about the queen. Very sorry." Her husband simply wrote "she's gone."

"She was kind of like our grandma," Reddington said. "She was this figurehead of a person that we didn't know and yet we're stunned that she's now passed."

They say they knew she was struggling with her health -- and likely didn't have long left in her reign at 96 years-old. But the news still came as a shock, Flemming said.

"It just seems surreal considering we were celebrating her 70th anniversary on the throne just months ago," she said. "I’m so pleased she lived for that jubilee to know how much she was loved and how much the country and the world celebrated her."

In her coronation speech 70 years ago, the queen pledged to dedicate her life to the people of the British Commonwealth. "And she's done her job. A great job," Reddington said.

The pair plan to hold a memorial tea ceremony Friday morning for fellow ex-pats who are now grappling with the end of an era -- and the start of a new one. The monarchy has endured for a thousand years and will continue with Charles at its helm.