This timeline takes a look back at everything that happened during 2020 in Colorado and beyond

From the coronavirus to historic protests to wildfires, 2020 was a year none of us will forget.

DENVER — There are few things anyone can agree on today, but there's one thing that unites us all: 2020 was a year that none of us will forget.

People all over the world experienced unprecedented change during the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the summer, thousands of people took to the streets to call for racial justice following the death of George Floyd.

This summer and fall, Colorado experienced three of the largest wildfires in state history, causing hundreds of people to lose their homes and entire cities to evacuate.

As of this writing, more than 3,700 Coloradans have died from a disease that no one knew about a year ago. Restrictions to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus have led tens of thousands to lose their jobs as restaurants and other industries have been forced to close.

The approval of two vaccines means that there is a light at the end of the tunnel after a long year, but the threat and impact of the novel coronavirus will continue for the foreseeable future.

Take a look back at everything that happened in Colorado and beyond in 2020 by scrolling through the interactive timeline below.

Through the tragedies and moments of hope, 9NEWS is grateful to continue to tell Colorado's stories and highlight the good happening in our community.

We'll keep doing that in 2020 and beyond.