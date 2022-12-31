These are the videos that were watched the most in 2022

From extreme weather to a train derailment to the war in Ukraine, these are the videos you watched the most over the last year.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLORADO, USA — As we get ready to head into a new year, we're taking a look back at some of the biggest news from 2022.

Here's a look at the videos published in the last year that got the most views on the 9NEWS YouTube page.

Do you remember the massive, nationwide drought this spring?

As water receded to unprecedented levels in many of the biggest lakes around the country, things that had been hiding under the water's surface for decades began to emerge.

This included a hidden town on the floor of Blue Mesa in Colorado, a sunken World War II-era vessel at Lake Mead, and multiple sets of human remains, also at Lake Mead.

The police chief and both officers in Springfield, Colorado resigned in the same week, leaving the small southeast Colorado town without a police department.

Springfield Police Chief Katrina Martin resigned citing personal reasons, while the department's two officers each resigned to take positions elsewhere, according to Springfield Mayor Tyler Gibson.

READ MORE: Entire police department quits in southeast Colorado town

Early this year, body camera footage from the May 2020 disappearance of Suzanne Morphew was released as part of a preliminary hearing for her husband, Barry Morphew.

The murder case against Barry Morphew was dismissed in April.

READ MORE: Judge dismisses murder case against Barry Morphew

In February, 9NEWS spoke to Dr. Ricardo González-Fisher about speculation over whether people would need a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the spring.

He answered our questions about that, and symptoms associated with long COVID.

In September, an R Line train derailed at the intersection of Exposition Avenue and Sable Boulevard.

A police camera at the intersection captured the moment the train derailed as it was coming around a curve.

The R Line in that area would not reopen until Nov. 29.

This is the first of three videos related to the Ukraine-Russia war that made our top 10 for the year.

At the time, Russia claimed that more than 900 Ukrainian troops had surrendered at the Azovstal Steel Plant in Mariupol and were being held at a pre-trial detention center.

CNN's Nic Robertson got a behind-the-scenes look at a Ukrainian drone team, using high-tech tools to spy on and mark Russian targets.

Almost a month after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, video from inside the school was obtained by our partners at KVUE.

The video shows the gunman walking through the halls and entering a classroom and soon after, law enforcement officers waiting to enter the classroom for more than an hour.

The release of the video led to questions about the police response and outrage from parents whose children were at the school.

On June 3, 2022, 8-year-old Dametrious Wilson was found dead. His great-aunt Susan Baffour was charged with his murder.

For months, 9NEWS worked to learn if something could have been done to prevent the death of this little boy.

This is part of a very sad series by Darius Johnson and Janet Oravetz, who found one person who tried.

Our top video of the year is also related to the war in Ukraine.

This video, from CNN, shows Ukrainian forces using every available weapon to strike back against Russian attacks, including military hardware abandoned by Russian soldiers.