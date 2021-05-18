NLL Hall of Fame class features 3 former Mammoth greats

DENVER — The National Lacrosse League (NLL) has announced 20 nominees for the NLL Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
Among the nominees are four representatives from the Colorado Mammoth: John Grant Jr., Shawn Williams, Casey Powell and Steve Toll.
Grant Jr., Powell and Toll each played for the Mammoth in their storied careers. Williams is the current Mammoth Offensive Coordinator.
The class of nominees marks the first NLL Hall of Fame class since 2016. Voting to determine who will be enshrined begins this week, with winners set to be announced the first week of June.
> Above video: John Grant Jr. joins the Outlaws in 2017.
The Mammoth and NLL plan to celebrate the individuals selected for enshrinement this fall and during the 2021-22 NLL season.
“This is indeed an impressive selection of candidates whose contributions to lacrosse and the NLL span several eras and the breadth of North America,” said NLL Commissioner Nick Sakiewicz. “We are honored to be continuing the tradition of honoring the greats and we look forward to selecting the next inductees for the most prestigious individual honor in our sport.”
2021 nominees for Hall of Fame
Forwards
- Mike Accursi
- Jake Bergey
- Colin Doyle
- Kevin Finneran
- John Grant Jr.
- Casey Powell
- Mark Steenhuis
- Shawn Williams
Defensemen
- Sandy Chapman
- Glenn Clark
- Ryan Cousins
- Pat McCready
- Billy Dee Smith
- Regy Thorpe
- Steve Toll
- Brian Voelker
- Cam Woods
Builders
- Roy Condon
- Bill Fox
- Rich Tamberino
