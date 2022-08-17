Registration opens for 2023 Colfax Marathon

The Denver Colfax Marathon is expected to have more than 20,000 participants in 2023.

DENVER — Registration for Colorado's largest running event has begun.

The Denver Colfax Marathon presented by Cigna returns to its traditional spring date next year on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21, 2023.

More than 20,000 runners are expected to participate in the 17th annual Denver Colfax Marathon, which will again serve as a Boston Marathon-qualifying event.

The 2023 Denver Colfax Marathon weekend will include a marathon, half marathon, 10 miler, 5K and the nation’s largest marathon relay.

Race organizers said the first 500 runners that register will receive the lowest prices of the season.

The marathon travels through Denver's City Park, Denver Fire Station No. 1, Empower Field at Mile High and Sloan Lake. The half marathon traverses through Denver Zoo.

Denver Colfax Marathon registration is available at RunColfax.org.

