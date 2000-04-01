12 CU Buffaloes to be inducted into school's Hall of Fame

The inductees, three of whom will be honored posthumously, cover a period starting in the 1940s through the early 2010s, representing six decades in all.

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado will officially add 12 inductees to its Hall of Fame ranks this November.

This year, the inductees include nine athletes and coaches representing seven sports, along with three additions to the Hall's Legacy Wing. They will join the 142 other individuals who have been enshrined since the Hall of Fame was conceived in 1998.

Those to be inducted into the University of Colorado Hall of Fame include:

Emma Coburn, Cross Country & Track (2009-13)

Karol Damon, Track & Field (1989-92)

Robert Doll, Basketball (1939 -42)

Andre Gurode, Football (1998-2001)

Bill Harris, Football/Administration (1961-53; 2001-10)

Clark Matis, Skiing (1967-69)

Laura Munnelly, Soccer (2003-06)

Nate Solder, Football (2007-10)

Brittany Spears, Basketball (2007-11)

Legacy Wing inductees include:

Phil DiStefano (CU Boulder Chancellor)

John & Shaaron Parker (Ralphie Program)

Hall of Honor inductees include:

Heidi Burgett, Soccer (1996-99)

Kate Fagan, Basketball (2000-04)

The group will be officially induced during Hall of Fame Weekend, Nov. 9-11. They will also be present for the Pearl Street Stampede the night of Friday, Nov. 10 and will be introduced at halftime during the CU-Arizona football game Saturday, Nov. 11.

