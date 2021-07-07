Famous 3D pop artist Charles Fazzino brings talents to Denver for MLB All-Star weekend

This is Fazzino’s 18th All-Star Game, although this year had a change in color like never before with the game being moved from Atlanta to Denver in April.

DENVER — He’s painting the town.

“It’s a whole process,” said Charles Fazzino.

Fazzino is MLB’s official licensed artist for the All-Star Game with his unique vision of Denver in 3D pop art form.

“It has to really represent the city. I didn’t want to do the back of (Coors Field), but if I did the front of the stadium you wouldn’t have seen the mountains. You would’ve got a whole different view,” Fazzino said. “I think the view that I got facing that way, I really tried to make the back of the stadium interesting, you know with the train going by and so forth."

This is Fazzino’s 18th All-Star Game, although this year had a change in color like never before with the game being moved from Atlanta to Denver in April.

“It was pretty bad for me because I had already started and had Atlanta almost done. I had to switch gears. I was like ‘Denver… Oh I can draw Denver,’” Fazzino exclaimed.

As the Mile High City preps to welcome baseball’s brightest stars, Fazzino (and his 40 years of pop art experience) is all about adding color to the celebration.

“I want when you look at a piece of artwork that you can almost smell the hot dogs. I was really trying to also work with, if you look in the foreground, you’ll notice wildlife and so forth. That’s what Colorado’s about. I always try to put fun things in,” Fazzino said.

Fazzino's 2021 MLB All-Star Game artwork will consist of limited-edition prints, posters and other collectibles, including hand-painted limited-edition baseballs and home plates.

Fazzino will be present -- and his 2021 MLB All-Star Game Commemorative Artwork will be on display and available for sale -- at PLAY BALL PARK scheduled for July 9-13 at the Colorado Convention Center.