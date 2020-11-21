4A No. 4 Loveland 'picks' their way to playoff win over No. 5 Broomfield

Three interceptions helped Loveland earn the playoff victory on Friday night.

LOVELAND, Colo. — The Loveland Indians played a true postseason football game Friday night.

They ran the ball with intention, performed relentlessly on defense and created turnovers when they needed to happen.

Those included a fumble recovery inside the five yard line in the 2nd half of a tie game, a pick-six with six minutes left to extend their led from seven to 14 points and one more INT to seal the deal the following drive.

The Indians scored first in a run heavy first half that featured a 14-minute first quarter. Honestly, it was remarkable. It seemed like a running clock classic.

That's how you could define two plays in this game too.

The first coming from the Broomfield side of things.

Quarterback Cole LaCrue, who despite only scoring one TD and exiting the game in the fourth quarter due to injury, played incredibly well. Broomfield was driving to tie the game before he got injured.

His 38-yard touchdown dime to Josh Dunn was a beauty of a ball. Dunn's high-point catch and dive to the pylon was incredible as well.

What shortly followed was one of the sweetest interceptions you'll see. A floater pass from LaCrue was tipped twice by Loveland senior Austin Bierhaus (a proper nickname would be "The Haus") and then scooped with one hand in acrobatic fashion centimeters off the ground.

The game was full of exciting plays and Loveland made more n the final stretch of the game. An earned win, and a fun one to watch as well.