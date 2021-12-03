5A girls swimming state championships top moments

Cherry Creek captured the Class 5A team title.

THORNTON, Colo. — Cherry Creek is the 2021 girls 5A state overall champions.

In a day that featured around 12-plus hours of racing, the Bruins took home the team title while many other girls from across Colorado shined.

Notably, Regis Jesuit's Emma Weber. She broke one minute in the 100-yard breaststroke race with a time of 59.93 seconds.

"It was really fun. I was so happy to get to compete today and have my parents watch me...It's a huge honor to be a part of the record books," Weber noted.

Emma also won the 200 IM from lane one earlier in the day.

Fairview's 200 free relay squad also set a new CHSAA state record with their 1:33:80 time.

The team of Karolina Bank, Morgan Lukinac, Julia Urbanowski and Sammy Mosier won the tiresome event in a close finish, just beating Cherry Creek.

"It was shocking," they all said post race. "We've all been swimming together for awhile and we're all really close so I think this was a really good group to do it with," Mosier said.

Sydney Bales of Legacy won the championship in 100 backstroke with a time of 59.93, her third career state championship.

"It's so exciting like especially this year with COVID and everything I was just so excited to see people who I haven't raced against in like a year, that's what I was most excited about like seeing people that I used to race against now have another opportunity to do that in such a big meet in high school.

