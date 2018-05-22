Multiple state records fell in this week's Prep Rally Honor Roll.

This week's number five play was an epic comeback performance. Cheyenne Mountain lacrosse star midfielder, August Johnson, had been out with an injury since April 9. But in a last minute decision, he was cleared to play in the 4A title game, and the Air Force Academy commit scored the go-ahead goal to lead his team to a win over Dawson.

Number four went sky-high. Monarch junior, Max Manson, broke a 32-year-old pole vault state meet record, with a vault of 17 feet, 3.5 inches. Oh -- and did we mention, it was his dad, Pat Manson's record that he broke?

Arria Minor, the standout sprinter from East High School, claimed the number three play this week. The junior broke the 200m and 400m dash state records at the state track and field meet -- during the prelims. She went on to win the 100m and 200m events in the finals.

Regis senior, Patrick Roe, went airborne for the No. 2 play. Roe scored a mid-air goal to lift the Raiders to a 5A state championship -- their second in three years.

And this week's top play goes to the top hurdler in the state. Rock Canyon senior Emily Sloan won her fourth consecutive state championship in the 100m hurdles at the 5A state track and field meet this weekend. She also set the new, all-classification state record in the 300m hurdles. The future Oregon Duck won that event three out of her four high school seasons.

We've ranked them, now we'd like to hear what you think should be our top play! VOTE for the play you think should be placed in the top spot. The winner will be announced during the 9NEWS Sunday morning Prep Rally.

Remember, if you get a great play on camera, send it to us via email at sports@9news.com. You can also tweet us @9Preps. You never know...you could see it on our next countdown!

You can vote by clicking on the poll you see below, or by clicking HERE.

© 2018 KUSA