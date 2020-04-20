9NEWS remembers our 'buddy,' the late Karen Haws

We enjoyed lengthy conversations about her trips to Fort Morgan to visit family, sporting events and always a friendly reminder that her birthday was on April 10.

DENVER — For the last two decades if the phone rang in the 9NEWS Sports department, or in our newsroom, odds were good it was Karen Haws.

Because Karen called, a lot. And we loved it.

Whoever picked up the phone was greeted warmly by the voice on the other end, which usually said, "hey buddy!"

Full of energy and enthusiasm Karen loved to talk about her Broncos, Rockies and Nuggets.

But the Metro State Roadrunners were number one, and she was their No. 1 fan.

A fixture at basketball and baseball games, Karen built relationships with the players and her fellow fans.

If Karen wasn't at the games, she called us for in progress scores. "Beep Beep!" is how she always said goodbye.

Although most of us here at 9NEWS never met her in person, we all felt a connection with Karen.

Nine days ago, the phone stopped ringing.

We learned late Friday night that Karen had passed away on her birthday due to complications from COVID-19.

The Metro State athletic department was crushed by the news, and so was our newsroom.

We are going to miss those phone calls, her laughter, dislike for the Raiders (or as she called them "Raider Taters") and most of all, we will miss our friend.

Karen Haws was 67 years old.

