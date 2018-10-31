Denver — The man behind the mask.

That was Brandon McManus recently as the Broncos kicker spent some time at a local Halloween store to give some customers a scare.

McManus dressed up as a ghost and pretended to be one of those animatrons. When an unsuspecting customer would walk by, McManus would come to life and jump out at them. It was entertaining to say the least.

"I just wanted to have some fun with them and do some scares," McManus said. "They were petrified. I saw them step on my marker to make me move and all of a sudden I'm jumping out at them. That was a thrill and they got some chills."

McManus also spent some time shopping with the costumers. He traded in his ghost makes for a wig and glasses and pretended to be an employee.

This Halloween scare story will air on the Broncos Huddle on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. on 9NEWS and again at 9:30 p.m. on Channel 20. The special guests this week are Broncos Tight End Jeff Heuerman and Safety Will Parks.

© 2018 KUSA-TV