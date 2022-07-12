Adam Thistlewood Returns to Golden to Finish Career at School of Mines

Former CSU Ram Adam Thistlewood, who starred at Golden High School, returns to Golden to finish his career with the Mines Orediggers.

GOLDEN, Colo. — Colorado native Adam Thistlewood went from scoring buckets at Golden High school, to helping Colorado State return to the NCAA tournament. Thistlewood spent four seasons playing for the Rams, while averaging eight points per game and shooting 37% from three.

But after the Rams season ended with a loss to Michigan in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, the senior sharpshooter knew he wanted to play one more year, but he ultimately decided it wouldn’t be in Fort Collins and chose to transfer. But he didn’t go very far.

“It’s tough. It’s really tough,” said Thistlewood. “It’s sad to leave a place like that knowing that they’re gonna have another great year like they did last year but I’m just happy with where I’m at and the journey I’m on.”

A dream journey back to Golden, Colorado. where Thistlewood now suits up for the Orediggers.

His parents, David and Kelly Thistlewood, still live in Golden and Adam occasionally goes over their house for a quick bite to eat, “Try and steal dinner, when I can and get a free meal out of it.”

Mines Head Coach Pryor Orser praised the way Thistlewood has fit in with the Oredigger culture, “He’s just been everything we’ve thought. I’ve always thought Adam was a Mines guy. The kind of guy that we like in our program. High character, great guy, great communicator. He’s enjoyable to coach. He’s fun to be around. He’s just been unbelievable.”

Mines was actually the first school to offer Thistlewood a scholarship and it’s where his grandpa, dad, and mom all played hoops. His mother Kelly is in the school’s Hall of Fame.

“I’m beyond thankful for this opportunity. It’s huge. It’s kinda hard to compete with my mom’s legacy being in the Hall of Fame. If I can pass along a championship or a season like that, then I’d be grateful. Just thinking about my grandpa, my dad and my mom every day, I can’t really put it into words, putting on the same uniform they did.”