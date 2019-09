NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan — On the other side of the world Thursday night, Denver native Adeline Gray made history.

Gray won her U.S. record fifth Senior World Championships gold medal in the 76kg / 167.5 lbs category at the World Wrestling Championships in Kazakhstan.

Gray, 28, went to Bear Creek High School and spent many years as a U.S. Olympic Training Center resident athlete in Colorado Springs.

She wrestled well against two-time World bronze medalist, Hiroe Minagawa Suzuki of Japan, winning 4-2 in the gold-medal final to secure the record.

Gray became the second U.S. woman to win a World gold medal this year, joining Jacarra Winchester (Colorado Springs), who won the World title at 55 kg/121 lbs.

FULL RESULTS

WORLD WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, September 18



Group 2 women’s freestyle results



57 kg/125.5 lbs.

Gold - Risako Kawai (Japan)

Silver - Ningning Rong (China)

Bronze - Odunayo Adekuoroye (Nigeria)

Bronze - Iryna Kurachkina (Belarus)

5th - Jowita Maria Wrzesien (Poland)

5th - Anastasia Nichita (Moldova)

7th - Simonyan (Russia)

8th - Giullia Rodriguez Penalber de Oliveira (Brazil)

9th - In Sun Jong (North Korea)

10th - Grace Bullen (Norway)

Gold – Kawai dec. Rong, 9-6

Bronze – Adekuoroye tech. fall Nichita, 10-0

Bronze – Kurachkina dec. Wrzesien, 4-0



59 kg/130 lbs. -

Gold - Linda Morais (Canada)

Silver - Liubov Ovcharova (Russia)

Bronze - Shoovdor Baatarjav (Mongolia)

Bronze - Xingru Pei (China)

5th - Pooja Dhanda (India)

5th - Anhelina Lysak (Ukraine)

7th - Tetiana Omelchenko (Azerbaijan)

8th - Yuzuka Inagaki (Japan)

9th - Sandra Paruszewski (Germany)

10th - Elif Yanik (Turkey)

Gold – Marais pin Ovcharova, 2:15

Bronze – Baatarjav pin Lysak, 3:38

Bronze – Pei dec. Dhanda, 5-3



65 kg/143 lbs.

Gold - Inna Trazhukova (Russia)

Silver - Iryna Koliadenko (Ukraine)

Bronze - Elis Manolova (Azerbaijan)

Bronze - Xiaoqian Wang (China)

5th - Forrest Molinari (USA)

5th - Yuliana Yaneva (Bulgaria)

7th - Aina Temirtassova (Kazakhstan)

8th - Kadriye Aksoy (Turkey)

9th - Malin Johanna Mattsson (Sweden)

10th - Bolortuya Khurelkhuu (Mongolia)



76 kg/167.5 lbs. –

Gold - Adeline Gray (USA)

Silver - Hiroe Minagawa Suzuki (Japan)

Bronze - Aline Rotter Focken (Germany)

Bronze - Epp Maee (Estonia)

5th - Qian Zhou (China)

5th - Elmira Syzdykova (Kazakhstan)

7th - Hui Tsz Chang (Chinese Taipei)

8th - Alla Belinksa (Ukraine)

9th - Erica Wiebe (Canada)

10th - Kamile Gaucaite (Lithuania)

Gold – Gray dec. Suzuki, 4-2

Bronze – Maee dec. Zhou, 6-4

Bronze – Rotter Focken dec. Syzdykova. 3-0

