Zac Larrier rushes for two touchdowns, passes for another in Air Force's 42-7 win in season opener

Air Force has now won 16 straight season openers.

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Zac Larrier ran for two touchdowns and threw for another, leading Air Force to a 42-7 victory over Robert Morris in a season opener on Saturday.

Air Force has won 16 straight season openers. the third-longest active streak in FBS behind Ohio State with 23 and Alabama 21.

The Falcons led 28-0 at halftime. Larrier only threw three passes, all in the first half, completing two, including an 84-yard score to a wide-open Jared Roznos over the middle. Larrier also had a 26-yard rushing touchdown and added a 4-yard score in the third quarter before giving way to four backups.

Cade Harris and Owen Burk added 3- and 27-yard rushing scores with Jensen Jones making it 42-0 with a 7-yard rush in the fourth quarter.

Robert Morris got its lone touchdown on a 1-yard pass from Anthony Chiccitt to Chaese Jackson.

Air Force outgained the Colonials 266-53 in the first half and finished with a 469-156 advantage while holding the Colonials to 43 yards rushing.

