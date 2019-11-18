DENVER — Altitude Sports & Entertainment filed a federal antitrust lawsuit Monday against Comcast Corporation as their contract dispute continues.

The lawsuit details how Denver residents do not have many options regarding cable providers which has impacted Altitude Sports & Entertainment:

In the Denver DMA, 92% of cable customers have their cable service from Comcast—and the great majority of those customers have no choice at all in cable provider; only Comcast cable reaches their neighborhood.

Altitude remains in a contract dispute with Comcast and Dish Network.

The providers say Altitude is demanding too much money while the sports network says it is working to make a deal that is fair to both sides.

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment owns the Colorado Avalanche, Pepsi Center and Altitude (among other sports teams, venues and media networks).

Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) released a statement Saturday regarding the Altitude dispute:

In Colorado, we love our professional sports teams including the Nuggets Avalanche, Rapids, and Mammoth. Most of us miss seeing them on our home TVs. As Governor, I strongly encourage you to complete a deal immediately that allows us to watch our Colorado teams at home on DISH and Comcast.

Altitude's contracts with Comcast, DirecTV and Dish Network expired at the end of August, leaving customers of those three providers unable to watch Nuggets and Avalanche games on TV.

RELATED: Altitude Sports back on DirecTV

After two months, DirecTV and Altitude reached an agreement, ending the blackout. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Colorado's Attorney General Phil Weiser is also investigating if the customers of Comcast and the satellite companies are being ripped off by paying for a channel they are unable to watch.

RELATED: Colorado AG's office will investigate whether Comcast, DirecTV overcharged during Altitude blackout

This story is developing. We will continue to update it with the latest details.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS