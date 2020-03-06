x
Arrogate, North America's richest racehorse, dies at 7

Arrogate had seven wins in 11 career starts and earnings of $17,422,600, making him North America’s all-time richest thoroughbred.
Credit: AP Photo/Hans Pennink
Jockey Mike Smith celebrates aboard Arrogate after winning The Travers Stakes horse race at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Arrogate, winner of the 2016 Breeders’ Cup Classic and the champion 3-year-old male that year on his way to becoming North America’s all-time leading money earner, has died. He was 7.

Juddmonte Farms says Arrogate was euthanized after becoming ill.

The Lexington, Kentucky, breeding farm says it is unclear what the illness was and a necropsy is planned.

Arrogate had seven wins in 11 career starts and earnings of $17,422,600, making him North America’s all-time richest thoroughbred.

