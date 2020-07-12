As season winds down, Fangio reinforces faith in Drew Lock

Broncos QB ranks 32nd, but Fangio saw development against Chiefs with high rate of third-down and red-zone conversions.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — In Drew Lock, Vic Fangio continues to trust.

Lock is the Broncos’ quarterback who often shows his supreme arm and athletic talent but the results suggests something is missing. Since his second full game of the season he has ranked near if not at the bottom in the NFL passer rankings and he’s 32nd out of 32 now with his primary issues a league-low 55.4 completion percentage and a poor touchdown-to-interception ratio of 9 to 13.

The Broncos are 4-8 with only four games to go. Lock in 14 career starts going to his rookie season last year is 7-7 with 16 touchdown passes against 16 interceptions.

Any chance the Broncos’ brass has talked about giving their other young quarterback, Brett Rypien, a look before tough offseason decisions must be made?

“No, we haven’t discussed that,’’ Fangio, the Broncos’ head coach, said in his day-after-game press conference.

Lock was a second-round draft pick last year after he was a four-year starter at Missouri; Rypien was undrafted last year after he was a four-year starter at Boise State.

In the Broncos’ 22-16 loss at Kansas City on Sunday night, Lock threw away a scoring chance on the first possession with an interception, and finished his night with a fourth-and-10 pick to end it. In between, he played well, throwing two touchdown passes to Tim Patrick.

“We’ve got to cut down on the interceptions,’’ Fangio said. “We just need to see the continued improved play. I think converting the third downs last night (7 of 13) showed that a little bit. We had a good day in the red zone (2 of 2). That showed development in a quarterback.

“Just need to make good throws, good plays, good reads – run the offense from the start of the huddle to the line of scrimmage. We’re not always spot on right there, and we need to be. But I think Drew’s got it in him and we’re going to keep working with him on that.”