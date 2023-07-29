CU's Arnstein enjoying summer with Colorado Summit

Atkin Arnstein plays for both the University of Colorado club team as well as the Colorado Summit.

ARVADA, Colo. — Atkin Arnstein has to be quick, playing on the defensive line for the American Ultimate Disc League’s Colorado Summit.

His call up to the active roster one third of the way into the season also came pretty quick after a teammate was sick.

"I was in my room doing absolutely nothing," Arnstein said. "And coach texted me and he was like ‘you ready to play tomorrow?’ And I said yes. A lot of these people I’ve played with for a long time already. There’s a lot of alumni of my current team and current players so new in a lot of ways but familiar in others."

Arnstein is a fifth year student at CU and plays on the Buffs ultimate team “Mamabird.” There, he’s a veteran. But with the Summit, he’s the youngest player on the team.

“Well [it’s] refreshing to say the least. On my college team I’m kind of like the grandpa. People look up to me to lead the team and so it is actually a breath of fresh air to come out here and be the young one for people to mentor me.”

All eyes on the kid, and the attention isn’t anything new. The defender doesn’t just try to look good on the field. At one point, he was a model, “I had the opportunity to spend the summer in Korea and then also a summer in Tokyo modeling there.”

But the current Buff says he’s all about ultimate now. Modeling is in the past, “Work as hard as I can. That’s my number one goal. I’m thankful every day. Everybody here, their mental health benefits being out here in the sun, with your friends, can’t be beat.”

The Summit will host the LA Aviators in the first round of AUDL Playoffs on Saturday at 6:30 PM at Marv Kay Stadium in Golden.