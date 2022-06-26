Avs captain inspires name for Colorado newborn

A family in Centennial loves the Avs so much, they turned to the team roster for baby name inspiration.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLORADO, USA — A family in Colorado welcomed a new baby this week, and turned to their beloved hockey team for inspiration when choosing a name.

Early Sunday morning, the Lowry family from Centennial welcomed baby Gabriel Boone Lowry. He was born at 12:28am at Sky Ridge Medical Center, just hours before Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Parents Christy and Will already have two older children and were still deciding on names right up until baby number three was born. They also happen to be longtime fans of the Colorado Avalanche.

“I think someone, coworker or friend, jokingly said – well if he’s born the day they win the Cup, why don’t you name him after the player, or Stanley, or something like that,” Christy said. “We just went to the roster!”

They found the right fit in the name “Gabriel,” inspired by Avs Captain Gabriel Landeskog.

“He’s got nicknames now,” said Will. “He can be Gabe, Gabriel, G…”

“Or, Captain!” Christy added.

Will and Christy both grew up in Colorado, and hockey has been a huge part of their lives.

“Hockey is definitely in my blood and just something that has always been on in our house,” Will said.

“I remember going watching the game in '96 when [the Avs] won the Cup. I got pulled out of school in 2001 when they went to the parade and got to watch that. Christy’s been a huge fan ever since, as well.”

Baby Gabe arrived a few weeks early, at the same time his family was watching the Avs' 2022 playoff run.

“We’re so proud of how they played, so excited they won, brought everything home,” Christy said.

“This one [Baby Gabe] has high expectations. He doesn’t know an Avs team without a Stanley Cup, so hopefully they can do it again!”

Baby Gabriel’s "stats":

Born June 26, 2022

12:28 AM

Sky Ridge Medical Center

6lb, 6oz

20 inches long