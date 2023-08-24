Avery Morrow to Play as CSU Prepares for Washington State

Morrow is coming off of a six-month team suspension following

FORT COLLINS, Colorado — Avery Morrow was one of the lone bright spots for the Rams last season, when he led the team in rushing after coming on strong during the second half of the year.

But the bright light dimmed when Morrow was arrested and charged for felony second degree assault in January, then suspended by the team for 6 months.

But this week, the Junior running back was cleared to play this season, “You know he went through the process and the University went through an investigation and it’s important,” said Rams Head Coach Jay Norvell. “He’s an important guy on our team. He’s been with us for three years now and done a great job. He’s one of those really good kids. He’s done a lot of great things and we’re excited he’s gonna get a chance to play.”

That chance is just over a week away, when the Rams host Washington State, “You could really feel it today from our kids,” Norvell smiled. “We’ve kind of zeroed in on the things we want to do. We’re playing with a lot more speed and confidence. You could just kind of feel it’s getting closer. We’re really tired of practicing against each other.”

On Saturday, the team named their six captains after the players voted for their teammates (Dallin Holker, Jacob Gardner, Mo Kamara, Tory Horton, Henry Blackburn and Jack Howell). Norvell says with their season opener fast approaching, it’s great to get the team’s leadership set in stone.