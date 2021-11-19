Avs sign Bednar to 2-year extension

The extension keeps Bednar with the team through the 2023-2024 season.

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche announced Friday that head coach Jared Bednar has been signed to a two-year extension, keeping him with the organization through the 2023-2024 season.

Bednar, 49, is in his sixth season coaching the Avalanche. After finishing last in their division in his first season with the team in 2016-2017, Bednar led the Avs to four straight playoff appearances.

“Jared has established himself as one of the top coaches in the NHL,” Avalanche Executive Vice President/General Manager Joe Sakic said in a release. “He is a great leader who has the complete trust of our players and staff. Under his guidance our team has continued to make great strides and improve every year. We know he is the right person to help us take that next step and compete for a Stanley Cup.”

“I am grateful and excited to have the opportunity to continue to lead this team and build upon what we have accomplished so far,” said Bednar. “We know we still have yet to achieve our ultimate goal but we are confident in the group we have and will continue to work hard to get there. I’d like to thank Stan and Josh Kroenke, Joe Sakic and the entire Avalanche organization for their continued faith in me. My family and I love Colorado and are thrilled to be a part of this wonderful community.”

The Avalanche currently sit in fifth place in the Central Division with a record of 7-5-1.