Ball Arena increasing Nuggets, Avalanche capacity for playoffs

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche will have a little more support in the building as they head into their respective playoffs.

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) announced that the capacity for the games will be increased from 22.1% of the building's capacity to 42.3% after receiving approval from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

That will allow 7,750 fans to attend each game, an increase from 4,050.

KSE said the decision follows the most recent capacity guidelines set forth by CDPHE, the National Hockey League, and the National Basketball Association.

Playoff ticket priority will be given to Avalanche and Nugget ticket plan holders and partners through pregame sales. If there are any remaining seats, they will be made available at a later date.

Fans can sign up for a limited ticket release waitlist at ColoradoAvalanche.com and DenverNuggets.com to be notified about potential ticket availabilities.

“We are very grateful for the opportunity to increase our venue capacity as both of our teams extend their exciting seasons into the playoffs,” said Matt Bell, KSE’s Vice President of Venue Booking. “We will continue to work with CDPHE along with the leadership of the NBA and NHL to monitor ongoing public health matters and take all necessary precautions to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our fans, frontline workers, staff and athletes.”

