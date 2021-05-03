Baseball to recognize Lou Gehrig day

NEW YORK (AP) - Major League Baseball will hold its first Lou Gehrig Day on June 2, adding Gehrig to Jackie Robinson and Roberto Clemente on the short list of players honored throughout the big leagues. Each home team will have “4-ALS” logos in ballparks to mark Gehrig’s No. 4, and all players, managers and coaches will wear a Lou Gehrig Day patch on uniforms and may use red “4-ALS” wristbands. Teams that are off on June 2 will observe Lou Gehrig Day on June 3. June 2 marks the 96th anniversary of when Gehrig made started at first base for the New York Yankees in place of Wally Pipp, starting his record streak of 2,130 consecutive games played.