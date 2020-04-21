x
A lost season? Minor league teams, players face bleak future

It’s a small slice of a depressing picture for minor league communities across the country.
Credit: AP Photo/Julio Cortez
FILE - In this July 10, 2019, file photo, Ron Besaw, right, operates a laptop computer as home plate umpire Brian deBrauwere, gets signals from radar with the ball and strikes calls during the fourth inning of the Atlantic League All-Star minor league baseball game in York, Pa. The independent Atlantic League became the first American professional baseball league to let the computer call balls and strikes during the all star game.

CHICAGO — While Major League Baseball tries to figure out a way to play this summer, the prospects for anything resembling a normal minor league season are looking increasingly bleak.

For minor league communities across the country, looking forward to cheap hot dogs, fuzzy mascot hugs and various theme nights, it’s a small slice of a depressing picture.

The total attendance at minor league games last year was more than 41.5 million, a 2.6% increase over 2018 and the 15th straight year with more than 40 million fans.

