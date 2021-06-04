All-Star Game-themed license plates are up for auction

The Colorado Disability Funding Committee is auctioning off 10 MLB-themed license plates to celebrate the All-Star Game.

DENVER — To celebrate the All-Star Game being hosted in Denver, the Colorado Disability Funding Committee is hosting an auction for 10 Major League Baseball-themed license plates.

Fans can cheer on their favorite players while helping fund programs for people with disabilities.

> Video above: Rockies past and present excited for the All-Star Game in Denver.

The auction has the following license plates to choose from:

Diamnd

GoRocks

CoRocky

BbPlayer

Astar

Coors

DugOut

HomRun

BllPark

Vote

“Coloradans can assist their friends and neighbors with disabilities and supporting organizations while showing their love for baseball and celebrating this year’s MLB All-Star game by bidding on an official Colorado license plate,” said Gov. Jared Polis in a news release.

Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera said the administration has taken steps to help ensure the disability community in Colorado has a variety of resources. She said they've passed legislation to lower the cost of health care and increase accessibility, along with creating funding streams to help support people with disabilities.

The auction ends on July 14.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.