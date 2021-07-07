City leaders to detail All-Star Week events

Many events are taking place between Thursday and the main event on Tuesday.

DENVER — The Major League Baseball All-Star Game is less than a week away at Coors Field and ahead of that game plenty of events are planned.

Denver city leaders, including Mayor Michael Hancock and representatives from the MLB and the Colorado Rockies, are hosting a briefing to discuss All-Star Week events taking place between July 9 and July 13.

They're set to speak at 11 a.m. 9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

On such taking place is the fan-friendly and interactive festival "Play Ball Park" at the Colorado Convention Center. Admission is free but tickets are required.

In addition to detailing the events taking place over the next few days, city leaders will also provide advice, recommendations, and safety tips. Information will also be provided about transportation options for getting around town.

Officials with RTD told us they plan to add service this weekend in the areas they believe will be the busiest. That includes areas along the 16th Street Mall.

The 2021 All-Start game was originally set to take place in Atlanta but was moved from that state to Denver earlier this year due to a new voting law enacted in Georgia.