Metro State pitcher throws perfect game

DENVER — History was made Saturday afternoon at Regency Athletic Complex.
Metro State senior pitcher Cade Crader became the first player to record a perfect game in Roadrunners program history.
Crader, who is also a Grandview High School graduate, struck out 10 batters through a full nine innings pitched -- not allowing a single hit, run or walk in MSU's 13-0 win over CSU-Pueblo.
"My adrenaline was pretty high going into the last inning there, but I just tried to keep composed and finish it off; not think about it too much," Crader said to RoadrunnersTV after the game.
MSU-Denver is nationally ranked, No. 18 in the Division II baseball rankings.
The Roadrunners are an impressive 17-1 overall on the 2021 season, which includes their eighth straight win Saturday.
"It's really exciting. I'm proud of myself," Crader said. "It's really fun to just make as much of a mark as I can going out."
