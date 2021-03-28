Metro State pitcher throws perfect game

Senior Cade Crader became the first to record a perfect game in Roadrunners program history.

DENVER — History was made Saturday afternoon at Regency Athletic Complex.

Metro State senior pitcher Cade Crader became the first player to record a perfect game in Roadrunners program history.

Crader, who is also a Grandview High School graduate, struck out 10 batters through a full nine innings pitched -- not allowing a single hit, run or walk in MSU's 13-0 win over CSU-Pueblo.

"My adrenaline was pretty high going into the last inning there, but I just tried to keep composed and finish it off; not think about it too much," Crader said to RoadrunnersTV after the game.

MSU-Denver is nationally ranked, No. 18 in the Division II baseball rankings.

The Roadrunners are an impressive 17-1 overall on the 2021 season, which includes their eighth straight win Saturday.

"It's really exciting. I'm proud of myself," Crader said. "It's really fun to just make as much of a mark as I can going out."

