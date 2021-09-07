Rockies and MLB help upgrade baseball fields at Kennedy High School

Renovations to the baseball and softball fields at John F. Kennedy High School were unveiled Friday.

DENVER — Thanks to Major League Baseball (MLB) and the Colorado Rockies, the baseball and softball fields at John F. Kennedy High School have received much-needed renovation.

The upgrades were unveiled to local media on Friday afternoon, and were presented by some big names in local baseball.

Rockies Chairman & CEO Dick Monfort was on hand for the presentation, as well as pitcher Scott Oberg.

Last year, the baseball field was deemed unsafe and unplayable.

"The field I grew up playing on in Massachusetts was like sunken in, and any time it rained water just sat there," Oberg said. "So I feel for these kids. I understand where it's coming from a little bit. ... We ran into similar problems."

Also in attendance were MLB Chief Baseball Development Officer Tony Reagins and DPS Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero.

