UCCS head coach named new Rocky Mountain Vibes manager

Dave Hajek will continue to coach the Mountain Lions, but will also manage the Vibes.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Rocky Mountain Vibes have a new coaching staff, manager and pitching coach.

Current University of Colorado at Colorado Springs (UCCS) head baseball coach Dave Hajek will be the manager of the Rocky Mountain Vibes in the 2021 season, the minor league baseball club announced.

Hajek will continue to coach the UCCS Mountain Lions, but will also manage the Vibes in their first season as a part of the MLB Partnership Pioneer League, according to the Vibes.

Hajek previously coached for the Sky Sox in the 2013 and 2014 seasons and played for the Sky Sox beginning in 1999.

> Video above from 2020: Kyle Clark was wrong about Toasty.

“We are incredibly excited to bring such an established member of not only the baseball community, but the Colorado Springs community into our organization as the Manager of the Rocky Mountain Vibes," said Chris Phillips, Rocky Mountain Vibes President & General Manager. "Dave has had tremendous success building the UCCS Baseball Program and we’re thrilled to be working together to bring that same level of success to UCHealth Park."

“It is a pleasure and an honor to continue my coaching career here in Colorado Springs with such a great organization in the Vibes," said new Vibes manager Dave Hajek. "I’ve had a long history here in Colorado Springs with the Vibes/Sky Sox franchise as a fan, player, and coach, which only makes me more excited to help coach and develop this next talented group of ballplayers. The Vibes have been a staple in the Colorado Springs community for years now, and it’s my goal to bring a winning club back to Colorado Springs in 2021."

Mark Lee will also join Hajek’s staff as the Vibes’ Pitching Coach.

Lee is a former Major League pitcher for the Kansas City Royals, Milwaukee Brewers and Baltimore Orioles. Lee was a member of the Rockies organization and pitched for the Sky Sox in 1997.

Lee is currently on the UCCS coaching staff and will follow Hajek to UCHealth Park as a member of the Vibes' staff.

The Rocky Mountain Vibes played their inaugural season in 2019 after spending 30 years as the Colorado Springs Sky Sox. The Vibes will return to play this spring under a new partnership with Major League Baseball (MLB).

