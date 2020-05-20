Rocky Mountain Vibes plan drive-in movie night

1985 classic 'Back to the Future' will be screened on the videoboard at the Vibes' UCHealth Park.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Rocky Mountain Vibes are hosting their first ever Drive-In Movie at UCHealth Park.

Fans can park their vehicles on the Vibes' field to watch a videoboard screening of cinema classic "Back to the Future" on Saturday, May 30.

Parking at the northeast Colorado Springs ballpark will open at 5:30 p.m. with the movie beginning at 7:30 p.m.

"We're like well wait a minute we got this awesome video board inside the ballpark," said Rocky Mountain Vibes General Manager Chris Phillips.

All individuals will remain in their vehicles in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines, according to the Vibes, the Rookie-Affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.

"People will have to stay in their car. We'll have an FM transmitter signal set so they can turn right to the audio in their vehicle," Phillips said. "People will be allowed to use the restrooms, they will need to be masked when they do so. For the concessions, we'll have our own vendors going around that will be masked, gloved and making sure that we are following all of the rules."

"We think this is going to be a big hit. We think people are going to be excited about it and again it's giving people something to do. We'll be keeping everybody safe but it's getting them out of the house, getting them something fun to do and creating memories you know," said Phillips.

Drive-In Movie Night Inside the Ballpark tickets are sold at Eventbrite.com.