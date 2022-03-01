Rocky Mountain Vibes debut new 'Springs' jersey

The Vibes' graham cracker mascot Toasty flashes a grin on the new Hometown Jersey.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Rocky Mountain Vibes are giving a shout out to their hometown.

New for 2022, the Vibes' Hometown jersey gives a nod to Colorado Springs. The sky-blue jersey is completely new and hopes to further tie the southern Colorado community to the team.

The Hometown Jersey is available at the Vibes' online store now.

The Vibes' mascot Toasty continues to be a hit in the minor league system. Toasty has a graham cracker vest, fresh shades and fiery hair as he flashes a smile and a peace sign.

The Toasty hat was among the top-selling caps in 2019 and 2020.

The Rocky Mountain Vibes begin the 2022 season on May 23.

If you're from Colorado Springs, then you know it at "The Springs", you know it holds some of America's most beautiful landmarks, and you know that it's a BASEBALL town.



Introducing the 2022 Vibes Hometown jersey!!



Get yours NOW: https://t.co/pkpJXnR9Sd#RiseAsOne pic.twitter.com/2PGHKiQKJG — Rocky Mountain Vibes (@VibesBaseball) March 1, 2022

