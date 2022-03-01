Rocky Mountain Vibes debut new 'Springs' jersey

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Rocky Mountain Vibes are giving a shout out to their hometown.
New for 2022, the Vibes' Hometown jersey gives a nod to Colorado Springs. The sky-blue jersey is completely new and hopes to further tie the southern Colorado community to the team.
The Hometown Jersey is available at the Vibes' online store now.
The Vibes' mascot Toasty continues to be a hit in the minor league system. Toasty has a graham cracker vest, fresh shades and fiery hair as he flashes a smile and a peace sign.
The Rocky Mountain Vibes begin the 2022 season on May 23.
