Becky Hammon named to 2022 Women's Basketball Hall of Fame class

Colorado State legend Becky Hammon was a six-time WNBA All-Star.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Colorado's women's basketball legend is heading to the Hall of Fame.

Becky Hammon will headline the 2022 Women's Basketball Hall of Fame class of eight members who will be inducted on June 11.

Hammon played her college career at Colorado State University, starring for the Rams from 1996-99.

While at CSU, she won 14 conference player of the week awards, four first-team All-Conference awards and an Associated Press first-team All-American award in 1999. Hammon was elected into the Colorado State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2004.

Hammon went on to play 16 seasons in the WNBA, spending eight seasons with both the New York Liberty and San Antonio Silver Stars.

Hammon will take over as head coach of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces for the 2022 season.

>>Video above: Becky Hammon explains why she took job as head coach of Las Vegas Aces

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.