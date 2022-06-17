Chauncey Billups to enter Michigan Sports Hall of Fame

DETROIT — Former Detroit Pistons point guard Chauncey Billups and former San Diego Charger and Detroit native Antonio Gates lead the latest class of inductees for the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame released Thursday night.
The class also includes former Detroit high school basketball stars Chris Webber and Shane Battier, former Michigan basketball coach John Beilein, former Michigan softball pitcher Jennie Ritter, former Detroit Red Wing sportscaster Mickey Redmond and Kathy Beauregard, who was Western Michigan’s athletic director from 1997 through 2021.
Billups and Battier also were part of the 2020 class but were unable to be inducted then, the hall of fame said without disclosing the reason.
The class is scheduled to be inducted on Saturday, Sept. 10.
The class was voted on by the Hall of Fame’s election task force, a statewide election committee and the public, the hall said.
