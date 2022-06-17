Chauncey Billups to enter Michigan Sports Hall of Fame

The class also includes former Detroit high school basketball stars Chris Webber and Shane Battier.

Example video title will go here for this video

DETROIT — Former Detroit Pistons point guard Chauncey Billups and former San Diego Charger and Detroit native Antonio Gates lead the latest class of inductees for the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame released Thursday night.

The class also includes former Detroit high school basketball stars Chris Webber and Shane Battier, former Michigan basketball coach John Beilein, former Michigan softball pitcher Jennie Ritter, former Detroit Red Wing sportscaster Mickey Redmond and Kathy Beauregard, who was Western Michigan’s athletic director from 1997 through 2021.

Billups and Battier also were part of the 2020 class but were unable to be inducted then, the hall of fame said without disclosing the reason.

The class is scheduled to be inducted on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The class was voted on by the Hall of Fame’s election task force, a statewide election committee and the public, the hall said.

The Class of 2022!



Join us, as we celebrate the careers and accomplishments of this extraordinary group at the Induction Event, presented by Meijer, Saturday, September 10 at MotorCity Casino Hotel.



For ticket & sponsorship information visit: https://t.co/Fm2x3WRoQp pic.twitter.com/aYOpnY8m9q — Michigan Sports HOF (@MSHOF) June 16, 2022

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.