Colorado Anarchy basketball club team hosts annual 'Local Legends' event

Local basketball players, past and present, connect through the club's annual event.

LONGMONT, Colo. — The Colorado Anarchy club basketball hosted its annual 'Local Legends' event Thursday night.

They invite their competitive teams out and invite the Anarchy alumni to play against them. It is a way to get some good competition in as well as connect the former players in the program to the young kids in it now.

With high school basketball season having wrapped up a few weeks back, now many local basketball players are looking to club ball and this is a way to connect them together as they approach a new season.

"This is what Colorado is about -- all of us coming together, sharing our traditions and then passing it off to the next generation," Anarchy head coach Matthew Merriott said.

"It doesn't matter which county you're in, Northern Colorado is mended together," director Brandon Brown noted.

"It's family. Once you're on Anarchy, it's always going to be a family," Shane Grines, a 2020 Roosevelt High School and Anarchy Alumni, remarked.

