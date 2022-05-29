CU's Tad Boyle ready to represent Team USA

The University of Colorado men's basketball coach has been selected to lead the FIBA U18 team this summer.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOULDER, Colo. — Tad Boyle has accomplished a lot in his 12 years as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes: Nine 20-plus win seasons, a PAC-12 tournament title and five trips to the NCAA tournament.

He now gets to add Team USA head coach to his resume.

"When USA Basketball calls, I like to say yes because you never know when the call is going to come again," Boyle said.

Boyle has been named the head coach of USA Basketball’s U18 FIBA Americas Team, which will travel to Tijuana, Mexico in early June to compete in the FIBA Americas Championship.

“I’m pretty patriotic," he said. "Representing something greater than yourself, is really what makes me tick and the opportunity to coach some of the best 18 and under young men in the country. It’s a great opportunity."

It's an opportunity that no other CU men’s head coach has had before.

Joe Harrington was a manager for the FIBA Championship in 1990, but wasn’t on the court. So Boyle joins Ceal Barry as the two Buffs to roam the Team USA sidelines as head coach.

"It’s a responsibility that I don’t take lightly. I mean, when you have USA across your chest, you’re expected to win gold medals. It gets no better than that," Boyle said with a smile.

"I think it will make me a better coach in terms of having to be a little bit more impromptu and think at a different level in terms of making the game simple but yet be effective in doing so."

Boyle will miss the first two weeks of summer access with his Buffs squad in Boulder, but don’t think he won’t be paying attention.

"I’ll be calling," Boyle assured. "I don’t want to say daily, but every other day. I’m used to sleeping well in the month of June so there might be some sleepless nights in Mexico for me but that just goes with the territory. I just look forward to the opportunity and I’m proud to have it."

Mexico is famous for its beaches, but Coach Boyle won’t be out in the sun too much.

"There won’t be a lot of beach time for me in Mexico," he laughed.