Hall of Fame coach George Karl reflects on basketball career

9NEWS Sports Anchor Jacob Tobey sat down with legendary basketball coach George Karl to talk about his Hall of Fame induction, the Denver Nuggets and more.

DENVER — One of the most iconic basketball coaches in Denver history is heading to the Hall of Fame.

George Karl, who led the Denver Nuggets from 2004-12, has been elected to this year's Pro Basketball Hall of Fame. Karl coached the Nuggets for nine seasons, climbing to a 423–257 record, just nine wins shy of Doug Moe's franchise–record 432 wins.

Coach Karl sat down with our Jacob Tobey for an exclusive interview during which he talked about his upcoming honor, the Denver Nuggets' postseason series against the Golden State Warriors and more!

"I'm going to be honest with you, it feels good," Karl said of his Hall of Fame induction. "The way I look at it, Hall of Famers have to take care of the game a little bit. We have to serve."

