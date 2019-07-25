COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Denver Nuggets forward Mason Plumlee will represent the USA Men's Basketball National Team this summer on the World Cup training camp roster, according to USA Basketball.

Plumlee was added to the roster Thursday, along with Jaylen Brown, Montrezl Harrell, Julius Randle, Marcus Smart, and Thaddeus Young.

Eight players have also withdrawn from the training camp, including Nuggets power forward Paul Millsap.

USA Basketball announced the official 12-member roster for the 2019 USA Basketball Men’s World Cup Team will be determined on August 17.

The 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup competition will be held August 31 through September 15 in China.