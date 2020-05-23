x
Skip Navigation

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

basketball

Ex-Knick, current Georgetown coach Ewing has COVID-19

Georgetown says the 57-year-old coach is the only member of his team to get the coronavirus.
Credit: AP Photo/Nick Wass
Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Washington. Villanova won 70-69.

WASHINGTON — Georgetown coach and former Hoyas and Knicks star Patrick Ewing says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement issued by the university says Ewing is in the hospital. The school says the 57-year-old coach is the only member of his team to get the coronavirus.

As a player, Ewing helped Georgetown win the 1984 NCAA championship and reach two other title games. He was taken by New York with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1985 NBA draft.

He is a Hall of Famer for his playing careers in both college and the pros. He became Georgetown's coach in 2017.

RELATED: Family, team celebrate basketball coach’s recovery from COVID-19

RELATED: Colorado sports teams honor COVID-19 victims

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports