'Be Better' Ep. 2 with Chaparral's John Spears

The 10-year assistant coach emphasizes culture.

DENVER — In episode two of 'Be Better' with Scotty Gange, Gange sits down with John Spears, a 10-year volunteer assistant coach at Chaparral high school.

Spears is also a territory General Manager at Zimmer Biomet where the interview was taken place.

Spears dives into how important it is to "reach people where they are" when it comes to connecting with both high school athletes as well as people in general.

Spears mentioned how special it is to him to have the opportunity to influence young people and how he still keeps in touch with a number of his former players and supports them.

Each week, Gange will sit down with a local leader in the Colorado high school sports world in hopes of adding some value and positivity to the community, if you have a recommendation you can reach out to Gange on Twitter @Scotty_G6 or email him at scotty.gange@9news.com

