'Be Better' with Broomfield girls basketball coach Mike Croell

Coach Croell reflects on his 23 years at Broomfield and shares what he's learned as a leader

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Coach Mike Croell is the latest local coach to be a part of 'Be Better' with 9NEWS Prep reporter Scotty Gange.

Croell has been the Broomfield girls basketball coach for 23 years and has won six state championships in his time, including winning five in a row from 2007-2011.

In the conversation, Croell breaks down lessons he's learned during his coaching career and reflects on his life coaching basketball.

