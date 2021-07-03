'Be Better' with Green Mountain girls basketball coach Darren Pitzner

Pitzner joins Scotty Gange to discuss his philosophies in the world of coaching and in life.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — This week on 'Be Better' with 9Preps reporter Scotty Gange, Darren Pitzner, head girls basketball coach at Green Mountain High School, joins to discuss his philosophies in the world of coaching and in life.

He describes how different it is to coaching a group of high school girls during the pandemic and how he and the rest of his staff at Green Mountain are very much aware on how there is a mental health issue too and how little things like the Rams' pre-practice happy dance can make little changes to his team that may ripple to the rest of the school community and hopefully cause some positive change.

Pitzner has coached at Green Mountain for four years now and the Rams just finished their regular season with a perfect 14-0 record and are the No. 1 team in Class 4A.

Coach Pitzner also dove into how performance differs for everyone. He is a large advocate on getting everything out of his players, whether they are the league MVP or just recently picked up a basketball for the first time.

"To whom much is given, much is expected," he noted.

Scotty Gange sat down with coach Pitzner this week, if you have a recommendation for a coach/leader in your community for this series in the future you can contact Scotty at scotty.gange@9news.com or on Twitter @Scotty_G6

>>Watch the 9NEWS Prep Rally Saturday and Sunday mornings at 7:45 am and 8:45 am.