'Be Better' with legendary coach Ken Shaw

The longtime Colorado coach reflects on his life and career through basketball.

AURORA, Colo. — 47 years into his Colorado high school basketball coaching career, Ken Shaw sat down with Scotty Gange to reflect on his career and life through the game.

He shares stories from the past and hopes for the future. Shaw looked back on what he's learned through the years and how he takes those lessons to his coaching and life philosophy. He shares his core beliefs and how he works to reach student-athletes and the most rewarding part in being a coach of keeping in touch with his players after they graduate from his program.

Shaw is a member of the CHSAA hall of fame, has 777 career wins (and counting!), and is a member of seven state championships.

Merino High in 1969 and 1970 as a player in undefeated seasons, Yuma High in 1981, 1984 at Sterling High School, and a three-peat in 2009-10-and 11 at Regis Jesuit.

Shaw is an all-time legend, and is a true professional.

