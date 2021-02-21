'Be Better' with Overland head basketball coach Danny Fisher

Fisher breaks down what he's learned about himself over the years coaching, how he pushes himself and his teams to be better.

AURORA, Colo. — In this week's edition of 'Be Better' 9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange sits down with Overland High School head boys basketball coach Danny Fisher.

Fisher been coaching at Overland for nine years, has coached basketball in Colorado for over 20 (including a 16-year stint coaching the Colorado Hawks AAU club) and has won two state championships (2015-16) in his time as a Trailblazer.

Fisher breaks down what he's learned about himself over the years coaching, how he pushes himself and his teams to be better and what true ownership looks like to a person.

Fisher was recently honored as a regional winner from the Positive Coaching Alliance which recognizes high school coaches in the country that are making a great impact on youth through their effort.

Fisher and the Overland boys basketball team are currently 5-2 in their shortened season with their most recent game being a 13-point win over Cherokee Trail at home.

