CSU legend Becky Hammon becomes first woman to coach NBA team

Hammon played at CSU between 1995 and 1999 and has been a member of the Spurs coaching staff since 2014.

SAN ANTONIO — Colorado State basketball legend Becky Hammon became the first woman to serve as an acting head coach in a regular-season NBA game on Wednesday night.

Hammon took over the San Antonio Spurs bench in a game against the Los Angeles Lakers when head coach Gregg Popovich was ejected in the first half.

Tim Duncan took over for the Spurs last season after a Popovich ejection, but Duncan did not return to the coaching staff this season.

>>> Video above: Hammon talks after Wednesday's historic game

"Obviously, it's a big deal, it's a substantial moment," Hammon said after the game, according to ESPN. "I've been a part of this organization. I got traded here in 2007, so I've been in San Antonio and part of the Spurs and sports organization with the Stars and everything for 13 years. So, I have a lot of time invested, and they have a lot of time invested in me in building me and getting me better."

Hammon, who played for the Stars in the WNBA has been part of the San Antonio Spurs' coaching staff since 2014 and was the first female full-time assistant coach in NBA history.