Belmont sets pace for Triple Crown, with Tiz the Law favored

For the first time the Belmont Stakes will kick off the chase for the Triple Crown. The race begin at 3:42 p.m. on KUSA/NBC

ELMONT, N.Y. — Tiz the Law is the star of a 10-horse field for the Belmont Stakes, perhaps the biggest event in U.S. sports since the coronavirus pandemic shut down competition in mid-March. 

The 3-year-old colt is the early 6-5 favorite. The Belmont is kicking off the Triple Crown series for the first time. 

No fans or owners will be at the New York track for the $1 million race that is being run at a shorter distance this year. 

Tiz the Law is bidding to be the first New York-bred horse in 138 years to win.

