Belmont Stakes set for Saturday

NEW YORK — Tiz the Law is the star of a 10-horse field for the Belmont Stakes, perhaps the biggest event in U.S. sports since the coronavirus pandemic shut down competition in mid-March. The 3-year-old colt is the early 6-5 favorite. The Belmont is kicking off the Triple Crown series for the first time. No fans or owners will be at the New York track for the $1 million race that is being run at a shorter distance this year. Tiz the Law is bidding to be the first New York-bred horse in 138 years to win.