Blaney wins at Talladega on day that was about supporting Bubba Wallace

TALLADEGA, Ala — Ryan Blaney edged Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to win the second stage of a rain-delayed race at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

The day began with a show of support for driver Bubba Wallace. Fellow drivers lined up and pushed his car to the front of pit road in a show of solidarity.

The move came one day after a crew member found a noose in his garage stall.