Blaney wins at Talladega on day that was about supporting Bubba Wallace

Fellow drivers lined up and pushed Wallace's car to the front of pit road in a show of solidarity.
Credit: AP
Driver Bubba Wallace takes a selfie with himself and other drivers that pushed his car to the front in the pits of the Talladega Superspeedway prior to the start of the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega Ala., Monday June 22, 2020. In an extraordinary act of solidarity with NASCAR’s only Black driver, dozens of drivers pushed the car belonging to Bubba Wallace to the front of the field before Monday’s race as FBI agents nearby tried to find out who left a noose in his garage stall over the weekend. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

TALLADEGA, Ala — Ryan Blaney edged Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to win the second stage of a rain-delayed race at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. 

The day began with a show of support for driver Bubba Wallace. Fellow drivers lined up and pushed his car to the front of pit road in a show of solidarity.

The move came one day after a crew member found a noose in his garage stall. 

Wallace is the only fulltime Black driver in the top NASCAR series. Two weeks ago, he successfully pushed NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at its facilities. 

