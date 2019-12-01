DENVER — Matt Bocklet is a busy guy.

The former Denver Outlaws defenseman (five-time All-Star and three-time MLL champion), current Outlaws defensive coordinator and Cherry Creek High School boys' lacrosse head coach is taking on a new role. On Tuesday, the team announced Bocklet will serve as manager of the Outlaws Lacrosse Academy.

The academy will include elite level training camps, professionally produced tournaments and -- for the high school players -- a college recruiting showcase. In addition, players from the Denver Outlaws will be tapped to have one-on-one instructions and interactions with all participants.

"Our goal is to offer a preeminent program to the Colorado youth and high school lacrosse community that will provide an unparalleled experience through the partnered resources of DoCo Lacrosse Club and Outlaws Academy," Bocklet said.

The Outlaws Lacrosse Academy will hold its high school and youth summer team tryouts this Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at UCHealth Training Center's Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse.

When: Saturday, Jan. 12 through Sunday, Jan. 13

Saturday, Jan. 12 through Sunday, Jan. 13 Where: UCHealth Training Center - 13655 E Broncos Pkwy, Englewood, 80112

UCHealth Training Center - 13655 E Broncos Pkwy, Englewood, 80112 Who: Boys' teams for graduation years 2020 (current 11th graders) through 2028 (current third graders), and girls' teams currently in grades 6 through 8

To register or to find more information if you are unable to attend this weekend, visit https://bit.ly/2M8xABB.

The Outlaws Academy has announced these events so far: