Here's how to travel, park at the Bolder Boulder 10k

BOULDER, Colo. — It's been two years since Boulder has hosted the annual Bolder Boulder 10k running race after COVID caused cancellations – and race organizers have race-day tips and reminders to help runners, and neighbors who live along the race's route, to help manage any traffic or parking headaches.

The annual event runs on Memorial Day, May 30, at 6:50 a.m., and typically draws more than 50,000 runners and thousands of spectators to the city – which means crowds will be looking for places to park their cars or bikes before heading to the starting line.

Race organizers have one word they want participants to remember – carpool.

"The No. 1 way to arrive on race day is carpooling and we typically see three people to a car," said race director Cliff Bosley. "So, that’s the biggest suggestion and we encourage carpooling."

This year, race organizers partnered with the University of Colorado to offer pre-paid parking permits for $25 in some of the parking lots near the race's finish line.

"We're pre-selling the permits, it's not a race-day concession," added Bosley. "So there are no lines to stand in, they are pre-sold and access is a lot more efficient."

Most of those university parking lots are located within about 1 mile from the start line.

The RunRide bus service offered by RTD has shuttled runners to and from the race in years past, but is not running for the 2022 event. Bosley said right before COVID hit, RTD agreed to run the bus at the 2020 race, but that event was cancelled.

RTD said the bus won't run because of a pandemic service plan they implemented in April 2020.

"The pandemic service plan prioritizes mobility for essential workers and communities where ridership is high and service is needed the most," said RTD. "At this time based on RTD’s limited resources, RTD has opted not to reinstate RunRide since there are regular bus options for reaching Boulder."

RTD offered suggestions for race day transportation including:

From Denver: Take the Flatiron Flyer (FF1) from Denver Union Station or any of the stations along US 36 to the Downtown Boulder Station. A simple transfer to local bus routes will take participants near the start line.

In Boulder: Local bus routes operate; check RTD website for details as there will be race route detours:

JUMP (closest stop to race starting line at 28th/Arapahoe)

BOUND (closest stop to race starting line is at 30th/Arapahoe)

HOP (see city of Boulder website for details)

Race organizers said they also partnered with Google to host a free Google bike-parking area. "Participants can store their bike for no cost and can leave it there, we will have fencing and racks and have it for you when you get back," said Bosley.

A course flier notification is planned to be distributed two weeks before the race to residents who live inside, in and around the start and finish lines.

"We are also working with businesses on 28th and 30th streets, Folsom and Pearl streets, located along the course," said Bosley. "During the morning, they have street closures while the race is happening and we have information on when those streets re-open."

The purpose of the flier is another reminder that the race is running this year after a two-year hiatus.

"We haven't run the event in two years, it's the strangest thing because we have no reference points," said Bosley. "Usually, we would be able to predict aspects of the race."